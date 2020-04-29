When the country goes back to work, we’ll be left with bitter proof of the value of dementia care. We’ll understand why adult day centers and funding for caregiving in the home are critical for the health and security of people with dementia and their families. Our peer nations have social insurance to pay for this care, but the United States pays for it only once families have impoverished themselves. The costs to families who are left on their own to care for loved ones with illness or disability is immense, measured in hours of uncompensated care and in harm to their own jobs and well-being.