Until the coronavirus crisis swept over us, I had never considered myself “old.” I had always believed that there were 72-year-olds with the spirit and energy of a 25-year-old, and that there were some 25-year-olds weighed down with the spiritual restraints of someone much older. After all, I reasoned, I worked out at least an hour a day on the treadmill until I was bathed in sweat, I could still pump out 30 push-ups, and my memory seemed intact, though some of what I recalled most vividly – the phone numbers of high school friends who had decades ago left our home town — seemed the most irrelevant.