It is also essential to empower children to use online reporting tools, which give them the opportunity to report suspected abuse anonymously online. Kids may feel more comfortable using discreet and easy-to-use online reporting tools, especially if they live in the same home as their abuser. This is especially important for children whose trust in adults has been damaged by abuse. Children and teenagers are constantly communicating with each other online and can be powerful advocates both for themselves and for their peers if equipped with the tools and confidence to speak up against abuse. While adults may not always be able to spot the signs, ensuring that kids know about the resources available to them is an invaluable step toward ensuring that victims of child abuse receive the services and justice they deserve.