Quarantine is not that much different from the first few weeks of having a child. You are stuck at home, with a totally new set of rules. Sleepless nights happen for many reasons, and you are still responsible for everything getting done. Even though you may have a support network, they may not always be able to help in the ways you need. And you will miss your old way of life dramatically at first. Then you realize you have to work with what you have. I still had to chase my toddler all day, while worrying about my husband seeing vulnerable patients. And once again, eating, sleeping, and getting through the day were priorities.