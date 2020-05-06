In a medium pot, add the olive oil, garlic, and minced onion. Bring to a sweat over medium-low heat until the onions are translucent and the garlic is aromatic. Hand crush the tomatoes and add them to the pot. Run the can under running water until it is 1/4 filled. Stir to get all the tomato puree out of the can, then addd to the pot. Season with salt, pepper. Add basil and let simmer on low for about a half hour to forty minutes. Once the sauce is ready to serve, drop the meatballs in the pot and bring them up to temperature. Serve immediately.