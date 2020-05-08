It may feel antithetical to our existence as urban dwellers to choreograph park use, and some will protest restrictions on their use of public space. But the alternative of closing all parks would be far worse. Social distancing measures are likely to be in place most, if not all, of the spring and summer, and may be reinstituted later if there is another wave of disease. Investing the time and resources now to ensure safe use of parks will preserve these vital outdoor spaces for all of us to enjoy.