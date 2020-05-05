The lack of more comprehensive guidelines or strong evidence to support a single set of best practices has increased public confusion and facilitated spread of misinformation. The government must do more and arm the public with clear, vetted information while properly acknowledging limitations. In doing so, the U.S. can empower public responses to future crises and promote safety for the public and frontline providers. Should the government be letting frontline workers wear trash bags and microwave masks if it isn’t going to protect them? Let’s be vocal and clear in addressing the American public with the best information that we have.