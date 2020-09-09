To support directly impacted Black women, trans, and nonbinary people in Pennsylvania, Mary’s Daughter for the Formerly Incarcerated helps them tell their story, humanize their experience, and build power with other affected people across the state. We focus on three projects: the Dignity Act Now Collective to develop the leadership of returning women and TGNC folks, the Black Mama’s Bail Out project to bail out Black mothers and caregivers in Pennsylvania and connect them to housing, as well as therapeutic support, and the Nazura Housing Project to provide transitional housing.