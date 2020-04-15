Try to do what makes you happy. I’m finding happiness in relaxing, eating something I enjoy, listening to music, or watching a good movie. While we can’t do many things the way we’re used to, you can still see your friends, go for a walk, share a meal, cook for each other — just make sure all are done from a safe distance or virtually. Know that when things get better, you will be able to go as you please. All I ever wanted to do was travel, and probation kept me from that (since you usually can’t leave your city without a verbal or written agreement). Now that I finally have permission from my probation officer to leave Philadelphia whenever I want, the world is shut down. Although I still struggle all the time, I believe my life — and yours! — will go back to how I like it to be. Stay safe and remain strong.