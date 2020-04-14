Whether it is a way to unwind from the stress of the pandemic or a packed calendar of Zoom happy hours in an effort to maintain a social life, an increase in alcohol drinking raises questions about long-term health impacts. The United States is already in the midst of a crisis of deaths driven by, among other things, alcohol-related liver disease. But according to Carl Hart, a neuroscientist at Columbia University and a researcher of drug use, there is no reason to think a wave of alcohol addiction will follow this pandemic — and new cases of addiction will caused by the devastation the pandemic inflicted, and not because of one drink too many.