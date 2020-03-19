Deaton: Let’s say the best case comes, President Trump’s hopes are validated, and when it gets warm, the virus goes away. We’re pretty sure that won’t happen, but let’s say it did. Then we have a short sharp recession and a big bounce back, with a lot of deaths from COVID. Deaths of despair will go on. For COVID, the best case is it’s a one-time event, like the great flu pandemic [of 1918 that was] gone by 1920. So that would be the best case. The worst case is [that COVID-19 is] gone eventually but leaves behind devastation to the economy. And that will add to the distress of the people we’re writing about, so the deaths of despair will go on.