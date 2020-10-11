For most of us, the cuts are either hitting home or getting closer. It was with both heartbreak and a feeling of powerlessness that I learned on Friday that my own employer, The Inquirer, plans to print the newspaper elsewhere and shut down our Upper Merion Township printing plant that now employs about 500 people, many of whom have toiled for decades in the middle of the night to make sure the news arrived on people’s doorsteps. In a time when those other hurting businesses stopped advertising, our bosses say the carnage is the only way to save the jobs of folks like me, the college-educated people of a so-called knowledge economy who can sit in our basements and earn our paycheck from a laptop.