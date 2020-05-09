Even though plenty of white and other Philadelphians could be found outside not wearing masks, it was no surprise to see a black man specifically targeted for not complying. Black men are used to being unfairly perceived as threats — as we’ve seen yet again in the fatal February shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, pursued by white men with a gun when he was simply out jogging, that regained attention this month. For that reason, as Jenice Armstrong reported in the Inquirer, some of these men worry that wearing masks will subject them to more racist surveillance. That forces a choice between the desire to protect themselves from the coronavirus, and the desire not to be “seen as criminal,” says Shabazz.