In this context, we have likely undercounted the number of whites who have taken ill or died from Covid-19. Even as blacks face disproportionate mortality rates, whites are still the majority in this country and are the majority of those dying from this disease. As of April 23, over 10,000 African Americans and 17,000 white Americans had died of this illness. The risk of undercounts can provide a false sense that the disease is “not really as bad as they say,” or that it only impacts black and other minority communities. This may lead people to not take the necessary precautions for their well-being. As a professor living in one of the hardest hit states, New Jersey, I can tell you that this disease is affecting my students and their families across colors.