In other words, these pandemics exposed how treatment of the body is political — which has long been true in the U.S. Slavery reduced black people, and so black bodies, to a commodity and profitable end. The health and well-being of enslaved people — who were piled into ships like cargo, regularly lashed on plantations — was secondary to the capitalist aims of production. The dismissal of certain bodies as less valuable than others, especially for economic motivations, remains entrenched in the U.S. today. It comes at no surprise that during the COVID-19 pandemic, politicians have proposed that certain individuals get back to work at the risk of their safety, or suggested that older people should be willing to die to save the economy. Trading bodies for economic gain is tied to the nation’s founding on the system of slavery.