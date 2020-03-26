Parks and gardens in Paris, across Italy and Oman, and elsewhere have been shut down. Some National Park Service sites, such as the indoor portions of Independence Hall, are closed because their configuration does not practically allow safe social distancing. Over the weekend, Yosemite National Park, which was getting too crowded, closed too. Some state parks have cordoned off areas that need ranger supervision. New York City will start closing some streets to cars — opening them up instead to pedestrians — and banning contact sports like basketball at parks, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.