The coronavirus has the possibility of becoming a death penalty for the 95,000 people behind bars in Pennsylvania, which includes thousands of young people -- to say nothing of the thousands of correctional officers throughout the state. As the rest of society scrambles to alter life and maintain social distance, the state’s and counties’ departments of corrections must manage the safety of a population that can do little of either. This is a crisis in the making that could impact everyone by further taxing not just families and communities, but an already overtaxed health-care system. Keep in mind: The Pennsylvania prison system, according to a recent Spotlight PA report, has a total of four ventilators. And they are all in use.