The time for action is now. Other states have started to consider how, when, and even if, incarcerated people should be given access to a vaccine when it becomes available. Unsurprisingly, reactions are polarized. In Connecticut, for example, incarcerated people will be included in the second wave of distribution, along with nursing home residents and others living in “congregate settings.” In Colorado, on the other hand, the Governor has made clear that incarcerated people should be among the last to be vaccinated.