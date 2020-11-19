Pennsylvania could start receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next month, the state health secretary said Thursday, but the process of distributing the treatment to every person in the state promises to be a huge undertaking that will likely take much of the coming year.
“We’ll be rolling this out through the winter the spring and even the summer,” said Rachel Levine, the health secretary. “It could take a significant amount of time to vaccinate everyone in Pennsylvania.”
People in the state, she added, “will be wearing masks through 2021.”
In the coming months, the region and the nation will face funding problems, a massive record-keeping project, a battle against misinformation, ad hard choices about who gets first access to a limited supply of vaccine.
“This is going to be the nightmare of nightmares in terms of logistics,” said Bon Ku, a Jefferson University Hospital physician in testimony before Philadelphia City Council on Thursday.
Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have separately announced vaccines with an efficacy rate above 90% in recent weeks. Both vaccines are pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization, and four other vaccines have reached final trial stages, experts said. Most of those vaccine candidates, including Pfizer and Moderna’s, require people receive two doses for protection from the virus, and Pfizer’s vaccine must be kept in extreme cold, about negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which requires specialized storage units.
Both city and state officials said they will need additional federal funding beyond the $340 million the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made available. Just $200 million has been distributed so far, with another $140 million to be released in December. An additional $8.4 billion is likely needed from Congress, state health officials have said.
“There’s no real plan B …,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in a news conference Wednesday. “This is too complex and too expensive.”
Among the needs, Levine said, is a comprehensive education campaign to overcome public skepticism about the vaccine. The Star Trek-inspired name for the federal vaccine development project, Operation Warp Speed, was meant to convey urgency, but instead, a number of public health experts said it also creates the impression researchers cut corners.
The vaccine is safe, health experts said, but a recent Gallup poll found only 58% of Americans were willing to get the vaccine. Health officials estimate that about 70% of the U.S. population would have to be inoculated to relieve communities from lockdowns and social-distancing restrictions. Charles Cairns, dean and senior vice president at Drexel University College, estimated in testimony Thursday that closer to 80% of Philadelphians would need to be inoculated as soon as possible.
Levine said, “$340 million is not enough to accomplish this prodigious task.”
Record keeping, said Angela Shen, a visiting research scientist at the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, would be a monumental and critical undertaking. With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both requiring each person take two doses about a month apart, public health officials will have to track who has received which version of the vaccine, and insure each person gets the same brand for their second shot. If a person receives an initial shot of the Pfizer vaccine, but receives the Moderna vaccine in a follow-up visit, the treatment won’t work.
Each state is empowered to customize its own vaccination plan.
“They’re now asking public health to coordinate the largest vaccination response in 100 years,” Levine said. “We spent billions of dollars on development, but we have not spent billions of dollars on deployment.”
Reaching 70% inoculation nationally will require roughly 459 million vaccine doses.
The CDC won’t make a final decision about how to prioritize who gets the treatment until the FDA approves the current vaccine candidates, but it is expected to rely on a report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, which puts first priority on health care workers and first responders, followed by those most at risk of serious complications if infected.
Pennsylvania released a distribution plan Thursday that largely follows the National Academies guidelines.
Even within those first groups, though, there will be a need for further prioritizing. Health care workers will be ranked by their jobs, interaction with immunocompromised patients, and their own vulnerabilities, Patrick J. Brennan, chief medical officer and senior vice president of the University of Pennsylvania Health System told Council on Thursday.
Prioritizing gets more complicated in the subsequent phases of vaccine distribution. The National Academies favors people living in close quarters, like prison inmates and those living in homeless shelters, or doing jobs that expose them to groups of people, like teachers.
Healthy Americans who are able to work from home are likely going to have to be patient, and stick with masks and social distancing for months after a vaccine is available.
“I would like to say that people will get behind this,” said Molly Sauer, research associate with the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. “That question really reinforces the need for a thorough communication plan and making sure we have transparency about what the process is.”
Paul Offit, a pediatrician and director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, referred to a 1990 craze for collectible stuffed animals when people clamor for a perceived cure:
“I think it’s going to be the Beanie Baby phenomenon, where there’s going to be a limited edition vaccine.”