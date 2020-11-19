Record keeping, said Angela Shen, a visiting research scientist at the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, would be a monumental and critical undertaking. With the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both requiring each person take two doses about a month apart, public health officials will have to track who has received which version of the vaccine, and insure each person gets the same brand for their second shot. If a person receives an initial shot of the Pfizer vaccine, but receives the Moderna vaccine in a follow-up visit, the treatment won’t work.