In fact, as long as City Council controls the zoning code, no reform can prevent a corrupt member from proposing a bill. And when they do, their fellow members almost never object. A study by the Pew Charitable Trusts examined 730 votes on zoning changes between 2008 and 2014 and found that 726 of them passed unanimously. Putting control of zoning completely in the mayor’s hands might solve that problem, but it would only work if the mayor is a paragon of virtue himself. That is not unheard of in the city’s history, but it is not reliable enough to base a policy on.