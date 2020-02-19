Except for a few outlying cases such as Houston, every major city in the U.S. has adopted some sort of zoning code. In some places, development of the code has lagged well behind the powerful economic forces that inexorably shape metropolitan landscapes in capitalist society; in such places, zoning regimes are marked by very busy zoning boards of adjustment, hashing out zoning policy on a case-by-case basis, creating uneven land-use regimes. City leaders periodically recognize the incongruity of their codes with underlying economic realities and undertake zoning code reform, which generally consists of citywide reconsideration of appropriate land uses at a hyperlocal level, culminating in a new set of zoning rules and maps. Done well, code reform is a highly participatory process, engaging residents and their elected and appointed public servants in fundamental discussions about the physical environment that shapes everyday life.