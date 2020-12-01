Grit has defined Philadelphia. We have relied on it. As we continue to fight through the pandemic, the healthcare workforce is faced with a challenge unlike any we’ve seen before. We can build more ventilators, erect tents, and create extra spaces to treat people in hospitals to face a surge. We cannot do the same for the individuals caring for our families and friends. Healthcare provider’s grit is being tested and at risk of running out. Now is the time we must work together to protect and sustain their mental health for the years to come.