There is no question that the virus is still prevalent and great health risks persist, with cases increasing in many parts of the country. People are still getting sick and asymptomatic spreaders are an ongoing threat. COVID-19 has not retreated. The difference now, with some restrictions lifted and businesses reopened, is that there are more sanctioned opportunities to take chances. And when you take a risk during this pandemic, you can easily become ill, or be an asymptomatic spreader and expose others in your circle of close contacts to that same risk. Worse yet, some of those whom you expose may be in high-risk groups for severe COVID-19 illness or death. This is what I emphasized when I responded to my patient, who questioned why he should care about precautions anymore.