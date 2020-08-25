We are already starting to see the impact of a too-soon return to NSLP regulations. In a school district near Austin, Texas, which Aramark serves, 54% of the population qualifies for free or reduced-price meals. On a typical school day before the pandemic, we were providing 26,000 meals there. Under the flexible summer program rules in effect since the pandemic started, we were feeding about 8,800 children. With NSLP regulations now back in place, we are only providing meals to about 1,100 children each day, representing less than 10% of the students qualified for free or reduced-price meals. With the need for assistance in Texas steady or on the rise, this can only mean that many children are going hungry.