While I remain strongly against the opening of malls, casinos, indoor dining, amusement parks, and bars, I don’t know if anything is right or wrong when it comes to child care. Maybe viruses will spike or there will be a local outbreak and we’ll pull them out of camp. Maybe we’ll later regret our decision. Or maybe we’ll be glad we let them have some fun, and lessen the depression of this time, while they could. I just don’t know.