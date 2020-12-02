Second, we must build a pro-vaccine social norm in communities of color. Surprisingly only around 30% of each group said they trusted religious leaders and elected officials in their communities in terms of COVID-19 vaccination. This highlights a case where peer influence can be a game-changer—by helping to increase vaccine uptake. In the COVID Collaborative study, nearly nine in 10 Black adults who believe most of their friends and family would want them to get vaccinated reported that they would do so. However, among Black adults who believed few of their close contacts would want them to get vaccinated, only two in 10 said they would do so. This is where community messengers, like pastors, teachers, community organizers, and local elected officials, can help lead by example by talking about their own plans to get vaccinated early, and by encouraging the people they encounter to do the same through ongoing dialogues.