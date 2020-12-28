When the pandemic is under control, many nurses will want to forget the hazards and inequities that they experienced. And, as a nurse myself, I know that there are many times when we neglect making the efforts required to better our own nursing communities, because fulfilling our professional and ethical oath to care for patients and their families is our highest priority. Also, we look away from the hazards and inequities because we have long assumed that leaders will do what is right, make sound decisions, and protect us. But nurses are afraid and have been afraid since the start of the pandemic. A survey in March-April by the American Nurses Association on COVID-19 concerns reported that more than 50% are worried about having supplies to care safely for patients on their shift, 39% are very concerned or afraid to come to work, and 41% are extremely concerned about accessing reliable and credible information. The surge in cases across the country has only intensified these concerns.