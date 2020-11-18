As is standard in clinical trials, half of these participants received an injection of salt water and half received the real vaccine. Three weeks later, still blinded from knowing which they received, participants received the second injection. Seven days later, the data monitoring committee found that more than 90% of the 94 cases that developed a mild COVID symptom like a sore throat were among the approximately 19,500 participants in the placebo group, with fewer than 10% among the other half receiving the real vaccine. This is the basis of the announcement that the vaccine is more than 90% effective in “preventing COVID.” Although vague wording has led many to believe otherwise, Pfizer provided no evidence about preventing infections or serious cases.