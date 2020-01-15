2016 was a pretty egregious year, the bloodiest we had in Chicago since about 1999. ... I ran that same year when we were seeing these awful levels of violence. There was a tremendous amount of distrust between communities and law enforcement, particularly within the African American community. Our race was really built around accountability, up to the Laquan McDonald case, and acknowledging and owning that we had a criminal justice system that for many people was not credible or legitimate. My efforts were twofold: Clearly we had a public safety issue with these homicides and shootings. And we could not do that without reinforcing credibility in the system, which meant we had to focus on criminal justice reform at the same time.