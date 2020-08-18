Filling it in with rocks is not now, and can never be, the solution. Logistics alone prevent it. Vehicular access to deposit rocks in Devil’s Pool faces the same problem with regularly removing trash there: The terrain makes it extremely difficult. Moreover, altering a protected landscape so drastically would require review and approval from several agencies, from the US Interior and EPA to Parks & Rec and PWD. We would immediately regret this expensive and foolish idea to think we can correct bad behavior by correcting Mother Nature.