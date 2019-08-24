Though swimming is not allowed in the park, there is little officials can do to stop it. From one to three rangers typically patrol the park at any given time. Between April and July they addressed up to 230 incidents of illegal parking, blocking driveways, walking unleashed dogs, smoking, making fires, swimming, alcohol use, loud music, littering, and curfew violations. Typically, they do not issue citations, preferring to educate. When they do issue citations, it’s usually for parking violations.