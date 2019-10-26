As an emergency physician, I don’t have my own patients, but instead am available to whoever needs me in emergency care. In this role, I have realized the system I work in is ideal for rapid response to immediate crisis: heart attacks, strokes, gunshot wounds. As harrowing as those life-or-death crises are, what is far more difficult to tackle are the long-term problems facing my patients: flawed social systems that constantly left them vulnerable. Lack of insurance coverage didn’t prevent me from responding to medical emergencies, but it certainly shrank the resources available to my patients once they left my care — what medications they could afford, or where they could follow up for reevaluation.