The Philly Mag piece quotes Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society executive director Melissa Levy saying that, for the first time ever, “PAWS has more people interested in adopting and fostering dogs than it has actual dogs.” The number of dogs in a private shelter like PAWS speaks only to the speed at which it pulls, not the overall population of homeless pets in Philadelphia. In reality, open-intake shelters like ACCT Philly—which differ from PAWS in being required by municipal contract to admit all found or surrendered pets — are far from underpopulated as they work hard to navigate new protocols and budget cuts. ACCT Philly is essentially “the pound,” where any and all animals in need have to be admitted, whereas PAWS is a privately funded rescue with the ability to choose which animals enter.