We must not only #SayHerName, recognizing the Black women we’ve lost—but we must dismantle the patriarchal system that engenders intimate partner and other violence, which claims so many of our sisters. We have to rage for Black transgender women, because if we aren’t shaking the grounds on which they died, we don’t believe in Black lives. If we don’t march for their lives, we are sidestepping their humanity. If we don’t uplift Black transgender women when they are alive, we have contributed to a culture that makes their violent deaths possible.