The average Pennsylvania family earning $60,000 a year would see an increase from 2.8% to 3.07%, equal to $162 a year or $3.11 a week. Our original plan to raise the tax from 2.7% to 3.75% would have cost that family $507 per year, or a little less than $10 a week. I suspected then that while citizens get mad at you when you raise taxes, their anger is no more for a $10-a-week increase than it would be for $3 a week. I knew there would be angst from the constituency, but I did not believe it would be substantial or long lasting. Especially when the weekly paycheck changes so little.