I witnessed this firsthand in Pennsylvania. For nearly a decade, my public policy work has taken me to every corner of the state. Just this year, I’ve traveled deep into rural counties, losing cell service and myself in the sweeping beauty of mountains, rivers, and fields. I’ve also traversed Philadelphia and its collar counties — my familiar stomping ground. 2020 is a year of surprises — none more so than my realization, driving throughout the state, that finding commonality and kindness is a way of life for many of us.