It’s right for activists to be thinking about what gives us power, including after an election. The power of working people lies in our ability to mobilize in the streets and workplaces. Ultimately, that mobilization can get us to a place where electoral work and grassroots organizing don’t conflict—where voters don’t find themselves having to rally the vote for someone who doesn’t support the policies that matter most to them. We should have a party where we can unabashedly represent ourselves, where we could write our platform for healthcare for all and wages on which families can truly live. We should have a party that is really democratic, rather than Democratic in name only. For years, left activists have been battling inside the Democratic Party to overcome corporate leadership. The time is right to build something new.