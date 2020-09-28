Hey Patty, This is Dan from Angry Red Grampas. You’re doing well in these unpreventable times. Look, I have your voting records in front of me. I know you’re not a Trump guy. But can I interest you in not voting at all? I mean this virus — which is probably a hoax — is everywhere. And masks only make you sicker probably. I got kicked out of Lowe’s the other day because I cut breathing holes in mine. They were small holes! Point is: Don’t vote. Okay now what do I do to send it. I pressed that. Nothing’s happening. I’m pressing it. It’s still typing what I’m