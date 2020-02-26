As a young immigrant I dreamed for years about the day I would enter the voting booth and press that large green button. When I was a little girl, my father would take me to the polls on election day, whether the midterms, local elections, or the general election — he made sure I was there watching him do his civic duty. He would then take me to breakfast and passionately instill in me the American values he so strongly believes in. At my citizenship ceremony last October, with tears in my eyes, I finally registered to vote in Pennsylvania.