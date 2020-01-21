While endorsements may be the hardest part of my job, meeting candidates is an aspect of the job I truly love. And I don’t mean just the most qualified and impressive office-seekers. I love meeting the ill-qualified candidates, the ones who don’t have a chance, the ones who are naïve about the demands of political office. They are the embodiment of hope and optimism about our city, our country, our democracy. No matter how qualified, every candidate wants to make things better. We interview them about how they plan to do that, and then we let voters know which ones we believe have the best shot of delivering their promise. That’s both a privilege and a responsibility we take seriously. We hope voters do too.