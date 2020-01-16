“Choice” in wines will be diminished for American consumers as EU wines become too expensive to import and stock. American businesses will be hurt by these punitive sanctions as the import and distribution system of wine products will be disrupted. In Pennsylvania especially, wine does not flow directly between producer and consumer. Distributors are responsible for the movement of wine from all countries, including the U.S. Diminished markets for import and distribution spells a loss of jobs in the industry. As retaliatory measures, the tariffs fall short of foreign-government targets, and instead cast a wide net hurting U.S. businesses and consumers.