Educators who root against the classics are doing so from a place of love and with an eye toward justice. It is hard for any person of moral constitution to teach in a system that has so routinely devalued the experiences, much less the art, of Black and brown Americans. It’s painful to see that some students struggle to access literature at any point because they don’t see themselves in that literature in any form. Simpler still: It can be difficult for students to grapple with circumstances they can’t understand and language that might as well be Martian in the 21st century, as you try to help them to pass tests.