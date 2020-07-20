As a customer, prioritize online shopping and curbside pickup. Shop fast where that’s not possible. If you feel unsafe at a place you must visit, approach employees with patience. Ask about their procedures before making demands. Understand that they might have to wait for a manager, or may have even more urgent issues to address. Talk to the highest level of management you can, and talk about safety systems rather than specific employees. Report businesses to the authorities as a last resort, knowing that this might further increase polarization.