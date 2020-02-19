What about when those definitions change, though, as is the case with evacuate? Historically that transitive use of the verb was used to talk about butts (who doesn’t love genteel ways to discuss poop?). But, word scholars will argue, sometime in the middle of the last century, an additional definition emerged — possibly as a result of all the evacuation that occurred across Europe in World War II? They’d say that continuing to get hung up about misuse of evacuate is doctrinaire.