The history of jawn is fascinating and surprisingly well documented. It evolved from joint, whose usage broadened from the specific spot where two bones meet, in the 13th century; to any kind of place; to — in New York in the late 20th century — many kinds of people, places or things. As the word moved south, its pronunciation adapted regionally, with the oi sound becoming more of an aw. (In DC, they say jaunt.) Philadelphians also tend to drop hard consonants like t and g off the ends of their words, and so jawn was born. Philly’s usage of jawn has become even broader and more all-encompassing than New York’s joint, which has established connotations referring to either a place (like a club) or marijuana. Jawn is more original and Philly-specific, allowing it greater customization.