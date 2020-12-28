Rather than focusing on housing, education, food access and small-business relief bills, some of our colleagues spent months questioning science and trying to cast doubt on an election that took place almost two months ago. This theatre of the absurd does not serve the people of Pennsylvania. Working people, poor people and the middle class are struggling to afford necessities; many people find themselves applying for unemployment for the first time after decades of working hard. For some people, housing instability is a new struggle that’s come with the pandemic. For many of our neighbors, the near constant search for housing is a traumatic and exhausting way of life that comes with the high price of renting or buying a home, along with staggering amounts of medical debt and college debt.