Unsurprisingly, according to the survey, the pandemic is hurting small landlords more than larger ones. Smaller landlords also were more likely than large ones to participate in rent relief programs, to consider eviction restrictions a reasonable condition of the programs, to forgive some back rent, and to enter into repayment agreements with tenants. More than two in five landlords who responded to the survey have five or fewer rental units, the report’s definition of a small landlord. Landlords of this size also are less likely to know about assistance programs. The city relies on small landlords to offer units that residents can afford.