My friend Grace Luo was set to be a rising senior at Riverstone International School in Idaho, but because she cannot return to the United States, she has to figure out other ways to continue her education. “I’m considering transferring to a school in China since I can’t go back [to the U.S.], but I’ll have to repeat a year,” she told me. The Chinese high school system rarely allows for transfer students. And even if she can get in, her curriculum from her American high school would be utterly different from that of her new school, making catching up impossible. This could lead to academic disruption and lower grades that could impact her college application.