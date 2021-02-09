To end this form of environmental racism, paint companies should be required to do their part to remove the remnants of the paint they sold that still coats the walls of homes 43 years after Congress banned the sale of this toxic product. Kudos to Montgomery and Lehigh counties who’ve mounted a compelling suit in the PA courts to force these companies to the table and to Delaware County who is considering doing so. A similar court case in California was won over the course of nearly 20 years and produced hundreds of millions to get the lead out of homes.