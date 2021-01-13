Last week was the logical consequence of decades of anti-democratic actions by cynical and power-hungry individuals who have denigrated our government and rigged the rules in their favor. Decades of lies about the prevalence of voter fraud created fertile ground for politicians like those in the Pennsylvania congressional delegation (Reps. Joyce, Keller, Kelly, Meuser, Perry, Reschenthaler, Smucker, and Thompson) to object to electoral vote counting — despite no evidence or reason to do so. Gerrymandering, voter suppression, and winner take all rules in our election system gave countless others free range to incite the violence with no electoral consequences.